QB Davis Mills' Leadership Highlights Texans' Training Camp

HOUSTON — Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith says his vote for offensive captain for the 2022 campaign will be second-year quarterback Davis Mills.

"Obviously we still have a lot of time to go before captain voting, but I think I've worked hard," Mills said on Monday following Day 3 of training camp practice. "I know we have a lot of guys, though, that have stepped up and been leading the team. I don't know if I can pinpoint it entirely on myself, but that's an honor."

Smith's desire to anoint Mills as captain following Day 1 of training camp practice on Friday is a testament to his ongoing growth. But Mills' evaluation ahead of his sophomore season goes beyond the X's and O's on the gridiron.

As Houston's starting quarterback in 2022, consistency in his on-field play is the primary task the franchise would like to see from Mills next season. But Mills has already met their lofty expectations in seeing an improvement in his leadership qualities.

Rex Burkhead says Mills has opened up more to get to know his teammates and is more comfortable in the locker room than his rookie year.

Mills demonstrated his leadership qualities a week before the start of training camp by attending a trip to Oregon with Houston's wide receiver corps.

Veteran wideout Brandin Cooks, who served as offensive captain last year, said Mills was vocal in the meeting rooms. He described Mills' vocal impact as one of the top attributes a team wants to see from their starting quarterback.

"The first thing we did out there was trying to build chemistry heading into camp, making sure we were on the same page with what we had installed in the offense at that point," Mills said. "The other part is kind of team bonding, hanging out with your guys.

"We had a good time up there. We spent it at the lake. He [Brandin Cooks] got us a little AirBnB on the lake, so we were able to go out and paddleboard and swim around with each other, and it was a lot of fun."

Burkhead has noticed that Mills understands everyone's role on the offensive side of the ball and can tell guys what to do with the Texans' installs which is super impressive to the 32-year-old running back.

"I love his confidence out there," Burkhead said. "I love how he's being commanding in the huddle and taking control of the offense and leading us down the field."

