Texans Close 2024 Draft With Three Prospects Selected in Seventh Round
HOUSTON — Since becoming the coach of the Houston Texans, DeMeco Ryans has stressed the importance of the defensive line. His value led the Texans to trade up for Will Anderson Jr. during the 2023 NFL Draft. By the end of the regular season, Houston's defensive line unit accounted for 38.5 of its franchise-record 46 sacks.
However, despite the team's success, Ryans entered the off-season with a focus on improving the defensive line. With the No. 238 pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Texans drafted Solomon Byrd from USC. Byrd played two seasons as a member of the USC Trojans, recording 77 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss and 10.0 sacks.
Byrd said that he got a sense from the organization that he would be a "fit" during his pre-draft visit with the Texans.
"I am extremely excited," Byrd said. "I saw what they did last year with the D-Line that they had. I know Will Anderson Jr. is there — who just won Defensive Rookie of the Year. They have something cooking."
Following the selection of Byrd, the Texans took defensive tackle Marcus Harris from Auburn University with the No. 247 pick. Offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson became Houston's final pick at No. 249.
"I am excited to play for coach DeMeco Ryans," Harris said. "Having a coach who has been through the same thing you have been through, I feel like it is a huge advantage."
