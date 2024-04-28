Meet The Houston Texans' 2024 NFL Draft Class
The 2024 NFL Draft has concluded, wrapping up another big part of the league's offseason. The Houston Texans, not owning their first-round pick in the draft, brought in nine new players over the course of the three-day event.
Get to know the Texans' 2024 NFL Draft class:
Round 2, Pick 10: Kamari Lassiter, cornerback (Georgia)
The cornerback was the Texans' first selection of the draft. The 6-foot, 186-pound defensive back is a Georgia product, having spent three seasons in Athens and winning two National Championships. He didn't test well during his pre-draft process, but he's not necessarily a playmaker, but he's a sound, smart and physical player.
Round 2, Pick 27: Blake Fisher, offensive tackle (Notre Dame)
The Notre Dame offensive tackle enters the NFL at 6-foot-6, 310 pounds. He played primarily right tackle, with one game at left tackle, for the Fighting Irish over 27 starts. Fisher is going to help the Texans have depth and be able to shuffle around the offensive line to protect second-year star quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Round 3, Pick 14: Calen Bullock, safety (USC)
A 6-foot-2, 188-pound safety from USC, Bullock had nine interceptions over his three-year career as a Trojan. He also finished with 151 total tackles and two defensive touchdowns in that span. He's a playmaker and -- along with Lassiter -- will bolster the team's secondary.
Round 4, Pick 23: Cade Stover, tight end (Ohio State)
Stover is a former teammate of Stroud's at Ohio State, so the pick has an added layer of depth because of that. While the 6-foot-4, 247-pound tight end spent five seasons as a Buckeye, it wasn't until the last couple of seasons his production began to increase. He totaled 1,058 receiving yards and ten touchdowns at Ohio State. He's got the potential to be a playmaker but also played on the defensive side of the ball some as a Buckeye.
Round 6, Pick 12: Jamal Hill, linebacker (Oregon)
Hill spent five seasons at Oregon, appearing in 50 career games. He totaled two interceptions, five tackles for loss, two sacks and 147 total tackles during his career as a Duck. He's a defensive back turned linebacker during his college football career, hence his 6-foot, 200-pound frame. Hill is a likely special teams player with the potential to carve a defensive role.
Round 6, Pick 29: Jawhar Jordan, running back (Louisville)
The Louisville product and former Syracuse transfer saw quite a bit of inactivity over the course of his first three seasons of college football. His past two years as a Cardinal, though, have shown his potential as a big-play running back. The 5-foot-10, 193-pound running back is undersized, though he's a hard runner and is more athletic than he leads on. He scored 17 rushing touchdowns over his final two seasons at Louisville.
Round 7, Pick 18: Solomon Byrd, edge (USC)
The 6-foot-3, 255-pound edge rusher from USC was in college for six years, spending four years at Wyoming. His most productive seasons were his final two, coming as a Trojan. Byrd had ten sacks, 18 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles and 77 total tackles as a Trojan.
Round 7, Pick 27: Marcus Harris, defensive tackle (Auburn)
The elusive defensive tackle uses his ability to find gaps to slip into backfields. A product of Auburn, Harris is 6-foot-2, 286 pounds and tallied 11.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks during his final season of college football.
Round 7, Pick 29: LaDarius Henderson, offensive tackle (Michigan)
The 6-foot-4, 309-pound offensive tackle from Michigan split his time between left tackle and left guard during his college football career. He's a sound blocker and can even get physical in the run game at times. He's a good late-draft pick as a flyer to add depth to Stroud's line.