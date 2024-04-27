HIGHLIGHTS: Texans Select TE Cade Stover With the 123rd Pick in the NFL Draft
The Houston Texans are building something special.
They exceeded expectations by making the playoffs and advancing to the divisional round in 2023 under first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans and rookie QB C.J. Stroud, and have made a number of moves this offseason and draft to continue to build on the foundation that they have laid.
There is one Texan already that is sure to be happy with who the franchise just picked with their 123rd overall selection and that is the aforementioned QB C.J. Stroud as Houston chose his former teammate at Ohio State, TE Cade Stover.
Stover and Stroud connected multiple times for touchdowns during their time together with the Buckeyes and it's something Texans fans should be excited to see in the future. Throughout his career at OSU, Stover caught 82 passes for 1,058 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The addition of Stover will add to an already strong Texans' tight end room that currently has Dalton Shultz and former Miami Hurricane Brevin Jordan. Highlights of Stover's time at Ohio State can be seen below.
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 offseason.
Follow Caleb on Twitter