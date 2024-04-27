HIGHLIGHTS: Texans Select TE Cade Stover With the 123rd Pick in the NFL Draft.

You think CJ Stroud is pumped about this draft pick or what?!#Texans pick his former Ohio St TE Cade Stover. Great chemistry awaits.

0 drops on 51 targets last yr. Great contested catches. Big & tough. Solid blocker

41 rec for 576 yds, 5 TDs#HTownMade pic.twitter.com/w1hr1Dlxxv