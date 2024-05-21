ESPN Poses Intriguing Question About C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans Ahead Of 2024 Season
The Houston Texans were a feel-good story in 2023 - beating all expectations of a team that was "starting over" by having a first-year head coach and rookie quarterback to lead the way. They went on to win the AFC South and made it all the way to the divisional round of the playoffs.
With how well their 2023 season went, the expectations have also risen. Not only will the Texans have higher expectations because of their prior season, but with what they were able to accomplish this offseason that will also play a part in it as well.
READ MORE: Can Brandon Hill Climb Up Depth Chart?
The question then becomes, have the Texans done enough for C.J. Stroud to become a legitimate MVP candidate in 2024 and lead his team deep into the playoffs?
ESPN recently tried to take a stab at the question with a difficult path awaiting Houston in 2024.
"Stroud is coming off a historically great rookie QB season (23 TD passes to just five interceptions), and the Texans' offseason additions have included the high-profile likes of WR Stefon Diggs, RB Joe Mixon and DE Danielle Hunter. They appear poised to defend their AFC South title. The question is what Stroud will do for an encore: Can he build on his rookie success or is a sophomore slump a legitimate possibility?
The Texans won't sneak up on anyone this season, and their reward for finishing in first place last season includes 2024 games against the Bills, Ravens and Chiefs. They also have to play the entire NFC North as well as 2023 playoff participants Miami and Dallas. Stroud & Co. have plenty of headwinds working against them, but they've loaded up to make sure 2023 wasn't a one-off."
On paper, the Houston Texans have built one of the best rosters in the league, but will it be enough? Adding superstars for what seems like pennies on the dollar and improving other areas while retaining many of the guys they had last season should propel the Texans into one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl in 2024. With that though comes added pressure.
READ MORE: C.J. Stroud Assisting Residents Impacted By Deadly Storm
The pressure of winning in the NFL is extremely high. There will be challenges, struggles, and speed bumps along the way, but if they remain true to themselves there is no reason to believe that Stroud and company can't continue the success they saw last season even with a much tougher schedule in 2024.
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter