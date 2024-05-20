Texans OTAs Preview Part I: Can Brandon Hill Climb Up Depth Chart?
The Houston Texans are two months away from the start of training camp. But on Monday morning, they began laying the groundwork for the 2024 season with the start of OTAs. Building the foundation for a successful season also coincides with the start of position battles to determine which players will have a vital role for the Texans next season.
Although OTAs will not feature any live contact, players can begin to distance themselves during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 play at the Houston Methodist Training Center. One player who can begin to establish themselves during OTAs is second-year safety Brandon Hill.
READ MORE: Predicting Texans Win Total For 2024 Season
The former prospect from the University of Pittsburgh spent most of his rookie season learning from afar after an injury interfered with his development during training camp last July.
The injury resulted in him playing just two games and one defensive snap in 2023. However, Hill can shake up the current structure of Houston's defensive backfield as he enters OTAs as a third-string strong safety behind Jimmie Ward and M.J. Stewart.
On the latest episode of Locked On Texans, Coty M. Davis and John Hickman discuss how Hill can win an essential role within the Texans' defense in 2024.
Hill, who the Texans drafted in the seventh round (No. 248 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft, possesses all the attributes that could help him surpass his predecessors in the depth chart. In three seasons at Pitt, Hill recorded 162 tackles and eight pass deflections in 34 career games.
"Everybody made a contribution to the team last year — Brandon really didn't because he got off to a slow start, was injured in rookie and OTAs and he didn't really have a training camp," general manager Nick Caserio said on April 18. "I would say the work that Brandon has put in to this point put himself in a position to have an opportunity."
READ MORE: C.J. Stroud Assisting Residents Impacted By Deadly Storm
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today!
Follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24.