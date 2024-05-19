Ex-Texans Running Back David Johnson Retires After Eight Seasons
Ex Houston Texans running back David Johnson announced his retirement Sunday afternoon on Instagram. He played eight seasons in the NFL after the Arizona Cardinals drafted him in the third round (No. 86 overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft.
Johnson established himself as one of the league's top running backs during the 2016 season. He recorded a career-best 1,239 yards on 293 attempts and 16 touchdowns on the ground. As a dual threat running back who was reliable in the passing game, Johnson added 879 receiving yards with 80 catches and four touchdowns.
READ MORE: Texans' Tank Dell Shares Video of Ongoing Recovery
"I am blessed and very appreciative of the Cardinals drafting me in the 3rd round, and I started my NFL career hitting the ground running (literally)! Two games in, getting my uniform and cleats put in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. There's been highs and lows, but I've felt very fortunate and honored by the people who've supported me along this journey.
"Lastly, I would not have been able to do any of this without Gods good grace! He did it all so a kid who didn't have much, was given a chance to do what most can't. I'm looking forward to my next career path in life. I don't know exactly what that will be, but I hope it will bring me the same passion, excitement, and love as football did!" — Johnson via Instagram.
Johnson played for three teams during his NFL career. After five seasons with the Cardinals, the Texans landed the veteran running back in a trade for All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in March 2020.
He spent two seasons with the Texans, rushing for 919 yards on 214 carries and six touchdowns. His best game with the Texans came amid Houston's 37-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in December 2020. He finished the game with 128 yards on a dozen carries and 12 attempts. Following his departure from Houston, Johnson played one season with the New Orleans Saints.
READ MORE: Texans Complete Blockbuster Trade That Sent Deshaun Watson to Browns
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today!
Follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24.