WATCH: Texans' Tank Dell Shares Video of Ongoing Recovery

Second-year wide receiver Tank Dell is making an optimistic recovery three weeks after he was an innocent bystander in a Florida nightclub shooting on April 27. Dell took to Instagram Saturday afternoon to show his ongoing recovery. The video clips showcase Dell catching passes and during drills at full speed.
According to a statement made by the Texans, Dell was released from the hospital the following day after the shooting. He sustained a gunshot wound to his leg, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC. Nearly a week after the incident, Dell broke his silence on social media with the caption, "God, I thank you."
"It looks like Tank will make a full recovery," Texans owner Cal McNair said at the 21st annual Houston Texans Charity Golf Classic on May 6. "We saw him in the office the other day, and he looked good and in good spirits. But he'll have to rehab and get back to where he was."
Dell has established himself as one of the Texans' top receivers after the team selected him in the third round (No. 69 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft from the University of Houston.
As a rookie, Dell would have been a 1,000-yard receiver. However, a devastating leg injury in December ended his season. In 11 games played, Dell recorded 709 yards on 47 catches and seven touchdowns.
Coach DeMeco Ryans revealed that he has spoken to Dell and announced that his star wideout "should be fine" by the start of training camp.
