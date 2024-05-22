Former Houston Texans First-Round Pick 'In A Position To Compete'
The last time Kenyon Green participated in team activities at the Houston Methodist Training Center was in August 2023. It was the end of Houston Texans training camp, which featured a handful of offensive linemen who sustained devastating injuries.
Green suffered a shoulder injury amid the Texans' preseason win against the New Orleans Saints. The incident placed Green on injured reserve, causing him to miss all of the 2023 season.
General manager Nick Caserio said at the time that Green's injury was not a surprise. He had been dealing with the issue since May and opted not to have surgery in hopes of his shoulder healing naturally.
The injury was the latest unfortunate event to hamper Green's start to his pro career. However, on Tuesday morning at the Texans' organized team activities (OTAs), Green gave a slight glimpse into his progression since last August.
"Kenyon has done a really great job of putting himself in a position to compete," coach DeMeco Ryans said. "He did a great job of working throughout the offseason. We know he had the surgery last season, so he was battling back, rehabbing. But, when the beginning of the year hit, he was focused on himself. Focused on his body, getting in shape, getting stronger, and it was really good to see him back being able to play at full health."
Green's third season will be vital for his ongoing development. He started 14 out of 15 games as a rookie in 2022. His first year was an injury-plagued season he battled through, which resulted in him allowing 47 pressures, 31 hurries, 12 quarterback hits and five sacks at left guard.
He played through an ongoing knee injury after the Texans made the former Texas A&M prospect a first-round pick (No. 15 overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft.
The Texans had a handful of players to fill Green's vacancy last season. They traded for former Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green and utilized then-rookie Juice Scruggs as the team's starter at left guard.
Both players were better options than Green, allowing a combined four sacks and three quarterback hits. Kendrick posted a pass protection grade of 69.9 during the four games played before suffering an ACL injury in October.
Ryans is proud of Green's progression and is looking forward to the third-year guard competing to reclaim his role as one of Houston's starting five offensive linemen.
"Once he gets over that hurdle, now we can see how good of a football player Kenyon can actually be when he’s not battling and dealing with injuries," Ryans said. "I’m excited of what’s ahead for Kenyon because he’s really put in the work to give himself a really good chance this year."
