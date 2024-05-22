Multiple Texans Starters Not Present During OTAs
The Houston Texans are in the middle of hosting organized team activities (OTAs) at the Houston Methodist Training Center as they prepare for the 2024 season.
With quarterback C.J. Stroud taking reps during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 play, the Texans have had nearly full attendance during the three-day practice period. The lone players not in attendance Tuesday morning were Tim Boyle, Stefon Diggs, Tytus Howard, Danielle Hunter, Shaq Mason and Laremy Tunsil.
Despite their absences, each player has participated in several of the Texans' offseason training sessions, including Diggs, whom Houston acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Bills on April 3.
"It’s been really fun working with Diggs — you talk about a guy who’s dialed in, a guy who loves football," coach DeMeco Ryans said. "It’s been fun to work with him. It’s been fun just to see the chemistry that starts to build in our locker room with him, our quarterback, the other receivers, offensive players, defensive players. He’s going to be a really great fit with what we do here."
Houston's lone mandatory offseason training session will be a three-day practice period from June 11 to 13. All six players, especially Howard, should be in attendance. Houston's starting right tackle is still recovering from a knee injury that ended his season in November.
Howard had an injury-plagued 2023 season. Before going down with a knee injury during the Texans' Week 12 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, a broken hand sustained during training camp forced Howard to miss the first four games.
He finished his fifth career year with 408 snaps played in seven games, giving up three quarterback hits and a sack.
