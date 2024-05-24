Houston Texans Projected to Select Versatile Linebacker In CBS Sports's 2025 NFL Mock Draft
The Houston Texans mostly went with depth in this past April's NFL draft and a large reason behind that is because of what they were able to do in free agency and the trade market. The Texans are going all-in on their immediate future, but they have also made sure to emphasize the longevity of the roster as well.
The Texans didn't have a first-round draft pick in 2024, but they should in 2025 unless they end up trading it away. Per CBS Sports's 2025 mock draft, the Texans will likely have a similar season to the one they had this past year as they have Houston taking versatile, sideline-to-sideline linebacker out of the University of Georgia, Smael Mondon Jr., with the 26th overall pick.
READ MORE: Which Former First-Round Pick Will Win Texans' CB2 Position Battle?
Mondon Jr. was a highly-touted recruit coming out of high school before signing with the Bulldogs. At 6'3" 225 Mondon Jr. moves extremely well and is super athletic as you see him be able to get sideline-to-sideline quickly. He has a natural feel for the game with good length and frame. His stats won't blow you away, but he has the chance to improve on that heading into his Senior year.
The Texans have a couple guys they like at the linebacker position, but bringing in a player like Mondon Jr. it will be worth moving guys around to see who would be the best fit.
READ MORE: Texans’ Star QB C.J. Stroud Throws Crazy No-Look Pass in OTA Practice
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter