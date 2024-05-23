Texans’ Star QB C.J. Stroud Throws Crazy No-Look Pass in OTA Practice
The Houston Texans are one of the most entertaining football teams currently, and second-year star quarterback CJ Stroud plays a big role in that.
After an impressive 10-7 campaign a season ago, including a postseason victory before losing their second game into the playoffs, the Texans decided to go all in around their current core. By bringing in productive veteran talents paired with young, rising stars, Houston is ready to compete at the highest level.
READ MORE: Which Former First-Round Pick Will Win Texans' CB2 Position Battle?
A big part of the Texans' identity heading into a season where they have substantial expectations is the fun and swagger they play with. Again, plenty of this is rooted in Stroud's play and celebration after making big-time plays.
The level of swagger isn't just on Sundays, though, and is rooted in fun in OTAs, offseason workouts, and training camp. Earlier this week, Stroud went viral on social media for a no-look pass he made during OTAs.
The 22-year-old making flashy plays extends beyond the big screen in-season, and it's no surprise he's having fun after his impressive rookie campaign. Stroud threw for 4,108 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and just five interceptions during his rookie season, doing so in 15 games played.
With weapons like Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell and Nico Collins, Stroud is going to be able to spread the ball around this season and have fun on the way to winning football games.
The Texans are going to be true contenders during the 2024 NFL season while simultaneously being one of the most entertaining viewings in the league.
As for now, the Texans' coaching staff is setting the tone, establishing a winning culture around the franchise as another leap could soon be on its way. This is not the end of fun moments like Stroud's no-look pass during OTAs.
READ MORE: Texans Rookie Makes Great First Impression At OTAs: 'I Like Him'
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Follow Kade on Twitter.