Which Former First-Round Pick Will Win Texans' CB2 Position Battle?
The Houston Texans did a good job replacing talent that departed the franchise this offseason. Jonathan Greenard and Blake Cashman had a Pro-Bowl-caliber year during the 2023 season. After both individuals signed with the Minnesota Vikings in March, Houston replaced their services with the acquisition of Danielle Hunter and Azeez Al-Shaair.
However, the Texans have considered multiple possibilities regarding which player will take the helm as cornerback No. 2 following Steven Nelson's departure, who remains a free agent.
Houston used its top draft selection (No. 42 overall) on former Georgia prospect Kamari Lassiter. He entered the 2024 NFL Draft as one of the top defensive backs in the nation but will likely spend his rookie season as a reserve.
Veterans C.J. Henderson and Jeff Okudah are the top two candidates to determine who will start opposite Derek Stingley Jr., a position battle coach DeMeco Ryans envisioned when the Texans signed both players as free agents in March.
"What stood out most to me about Jeff and CJ is you see elite movers," Ryans said. "They have the movement skills, they are big, fast, long corners that can run with anybody. I am super excited to work with both guys."
Ryans became enamored with both prospects due to their backgrounds as former first-round picks. Both players have struggled to find stability in their respective careers. However, during Henderson's and Okudah's first meeting with the Texans, Ryans shared that he was disinterested in learning what happened with their previous teams.
Henderson started his career as the ninth pick of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. After one season, the Jaguars cut ties with the former Florida prospect by trading him to the Carolina Panthers. Henderson has struggled throughout his four-year career, allowing an average of 33.5 catches with a coverage grade of 49.4, according to Pro Football Focus.
Okudah has had more success than his contemporary, whom the Detroit Lions took with the No. 3 pick in 2020. He played three seasons with the Lions before Detroit traded him to the Atlanta Falcons for the 2023 season.
Okudah has had a subpar start to his career. While excluding the 2021 season, when an Achilles injury limited him to one game, he has allowed a career average of 36.6 catches with a coverage grade of 43.7.
"They have had some ups and downs in their careers — this is their third team and short careers," Ryans said. " You can wipe the slate clean; it really doesn’t matter. They have been here every day of the offseason program and they have done a great job of being dialed in in the meetings and on the field as well."
Ryans noted that players will not win a position battle during the early stages of organized team activities (OTAs). However, following their 11-on-11 play at the Houston Methodist Training Center Tuesday morning, Henderson may have a slight upper hand over Okudah. Henderson recorded an impressive pass break-up on wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson, while John Metchie III beat Okudah on an in route.
