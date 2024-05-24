Houston Texans Season Ticket Prices Skyrocket Ahead of 2024 NFL Season
It's no secret the Houston Texans are bringing momentum and steam into the 2024 NFL season. They're gearing up for a season that could see them catapult from a playoff team to a real Super Bowl-contending team.
Last season, the Texans were among the most entertaining teams to watch. CJ Stroud broke out as a star during his rookie campaign in which he posted 4,108 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns and five interceptions in 15 appearances. His young receiving corps of Nico Collins, Tank Dell and John Metchie was exhilarating, too.
Add weapons Joe Mixon and Stefon Diggs to the offense, and the Texans will be more than electric. Second-year head coach DeMeco Ryans will have things rolling on both sides of the ball, making Houston one of the most intriguing watches in the upcoming NFL season.
Not only do the Texans have the standalone stars on both sides of the ball, but they've got a well-rounded team set to make some real noise in the upcoming season. With this, Houston's season ticket prices are skyrocketing. Everyone wants in on the team's success and what it could be this season, and the value of those tickets matches that.
According to TickPick, the Texans saw nearly a 100 percent increase from the 2023 to 2024 season. The average price for a ticket in 2023 was $155, and that has jumped to $309 for the upcoming season.
Getting back to a double-digit win season has been huge for the buzz around the Texans, and the franchise has matched that by making win-now moves and giving fans in Houston a reason to pay more price for admission to support the team.
Having a first-year head coach reset the culture with the No. 2 and No. 3 picks winning Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year makes for an exciting, up-and-coming team looking for a leap toward contention worth paying a steeper price to watch.
The Texans won the AFC South for the first time since 2019 last season, and took down the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card round. There's every bit of reason to believe the team is going to repeat next season and be navigating another postseason.
