Texans' DeMeco Ryans on 2024 Schedule: 'People Get to See What We're About'
Much has been made of the 2024 Houston Texans and that's even before seeing what the team will look like on the field come next season.
The reason behind that is based on what the Texans did this offseason. After making it all the way to the divisional round of the playoffs in 2023, the Texans drastically improved their roster by bringing in star guys on both sides of the ball in free agency and trades. They also put together a solid draft in April.
Soon enough we will see if what's on paper will translate to field and net the Texans wins across one of the more difficult schedules in the NFL. Speaking of schedules, coach DeMeco Ryans has been consistent in his stance regarding who they will play and what big-time matchups will be nationally televised. When speaking to the media this week, Ryans remained steadfast.
"With the schedule release, of course, everyone is excited about the schedule and what we have in store," Ryans said on Tuesday. "I think for us, the guys have really earned the right to have the nationally televised games. I know it’s a big deal for everybody with the nationally televised games. More people get to see what we’re about."
The Texans will be featured in four nationally televised games in 2024, something that has never occurred in franchise history. The Texans have an All-Madden-esk roster at the moment, so it's completely understandable why the NFL wants them as regulars on the air during the regular season.
"For me, it’s all about our team going out and playing great football," Ryans said. "Whatever day we’re schedule to play, whoever we’re scheduled to play, we just have to go out and be the best team that day. But, I know our fans are fired up and excited about all the games that we get on national television.
"It’s good. It’s good for the organization, it’s a good spot to be in. The most nationally televised games we’ve had as an organization, so it is a credit to everyone around this building. Not just the team, but everyone for the work they’ve put in."
