NFL Rumors: Dallas Cowboys Could Pursue Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce
Could the Houston Texans complete a trade with the Dallas Cowboys to benefit both parties? This past offseason, the Texans made a series of moves to push their way toward Super Bowl contender status.
The emergence of C.J. Stroud started this movement. During his rookie campaign, he posted 4,108 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, and just five interceptions in 15 appearances, giving the franchise the "go" sign to bring in win-now talents.
In doing so, the Texans added Stefon Diggs to a wide receiving corps of Tank Dell, Nico Collins and John Metchie III. Furthermore, the team replaced the production of Devin Singletary by trading for a playmaker in Joe Mixon. This leaves third-year Texans running back Dameon Pierce as the team's backup, as he saw his production decrease last season as Singletary's role increased.
READ MORE: Which Former First-Round Pick Will Win Texans' CB2 Position Battle?
Could it be time for a separation between Pierce and the Texans? Houston drafted the 5-foot-10 running back in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, where he has since seen his production decrease.
The Dallas Cowboys could be an ideal fit for the Texans backup running back, too. Now, the Cowboys have a strong roster with seldom holes.
However, one area they need to improve, though, is in the backfield. The Texans' in-state rivals could take a flier on a player like Pierce, giving a young running back a fresh opportunity and a second chance at proving value as a starting running back.
Bleacher Report wrote about shocking trade ideas to help the Cowboys out of their roster-building hole, and the idea of them trading for Pierce was listed.
"The running back position is the only one that is flat out questionable. The Cowboys made the right decision to move on from Ezekiel Elliott last offseason only to bring him back this year, Rico Dowdle is fine as a complementary back and Deuce Vaughn might only be able to play a niche role," Bleacher Report wrote.
As mentioned, the only hole in the Cowboys' offense seems to be at the running back position. The Texans have plenty of weapons surrounding Stroud, and they don't particularly need Pierce's services in the backfield.
"A young running back with a higher ceiling would be a good addition," Bleacher Report continued. "Most teams aren't willing to part with those players in a trade. Dameon Pierce might be an exception for the Houston Texans. Pierce had over 1,100 yards from scrimmage as a rookie but fell out of favor in his sophomore campaign."
Pierce might be one of the few young, high-potential running backs the Cowboys can make a move for given their current situation.
"Perhaps a fresh start for Pierce would be good for both sides and the Cowboys should be willing to part with a pick to have a shot at a young back with upside," Bleacher Report wrote.
Getting a pick back for the services of Pierce would be a victory for the Texans. This would help them continue to maintain flexibility as they look to build a Super Bowl-capable team around Stroud during his rookie contract.
READ MORE: Texans’ Star QB C.J. Stroud Throws Crazy No-Look Pass in OTA Practice
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Follow Kade on Twitter.