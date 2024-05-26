Houston Texans' Wide Receiver Trio Ranks Best in NFL
Tank Dell, Nico Collins, and Stefon Diggs are all three contenders for the top wide receiving unit in the NFL. They all happen to play for the Houston Texans. Both Dell and Collins broke out for the Texans last season, as the team posted a 10-7 record.
Having a star quarterback in CJ Stroud -- who threw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and only five interceptions in 15 appearances a season ago -- makes having such a strong wide receiver corps worth it, too.
The offense is going to be absolutely humming because of the three playmakers and the second-year star quarterback. With the Texans taking a leap toward contention, having plenty of options only lightens things up for one another.
The Texans built off the 10-7 season last year by making win-now moves this offseason. Those moves included trading for Buffalo Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs, adding him to the corps of Collins and Dell.
Now, the trio is regarded as the best wide receiver trio in the NFL, and it makes sense. As mentioned, each of the three talents are capable of being a WR1. Collins posted 1,297 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 80 catches a season ago, breaking out in his third year with the team.
Dell played only 11 games during his rookie season, but he added 709 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 47 catches. Getting healthy for a full season will make Dell look like a superstar on paper.
Add a veteran superstar like Diggs to the mix, and it's no shock the trio ranks the best among wide receiver corps in the league. AllSportsCulture recently released their rankings, which also saw the Texans rank at the top, beating out the Miami Dolphins, who also have a star-studded trio.
Having the best wide receiver trio combined with a rising superstar bodes well for the Texans' hope to compete for a Super Bowl in the short- and long-term.
