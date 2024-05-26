Houston Texans' Frank Ross Third Annual Coaches' Cut Leads to Fulfilled Manifestation
Samuel Allen woke up under a bridge in Houston Friday morning wearing a green hat, black shirt and blue denim shorts — a few possessions he owned stored inside a black backpack. Upon his awakening, Allen manifested that he would have a "great day." However, given his current state, Allen did not have a clue how to execute his morning proclamation. He just believed.
Allen's belief led to his inclusion as one of several individuals from the Reach the Homeless organization — who partook in the third annual Coaches' Cuts hosted by Houston Texans Special Team Coordinator Frank Ross.
Allen arrived at Empire Barber Studio for a free haircut. He also received a shower, dental work and a meal, all sponsored by Moving Waters, Hiner Family Dentistry and Olive Garden, respectively.
"Giving someone a haircut can really change their confidence and appearance, and it is just trying to help them get one foot in front of the other," Ross said. "I am not big on the handouts. I wanted to help somebody's soul. I wanted to let these men know that there are members of their community who are trying to get you to feel good and help you get started."
When he isn't teaching punt protection at NRG Stadium, Ross is cutting hair — whether his own or in the community. Cutting hair started as a strategic plan to help Ross keep money in his pocket during his collegiate career at John Carroll University. He soon realized that providing haircuts was the best way to give back to his community.
Ross developed a passion for helping the less fortunate after watching his mother volunteer at a soup kitchen for 30 years in Ohio. Coaches' Cut is an homage to the lessons of giving back he learned from his mother.
Ross' belief concurred with Julian Diaz, the owner of Empire Barber Studio. They began partnering together two years ago and giving out haircuts at Star of Hope Houston. Diaz recalled running into one of the former participants at a Walmart, who now had a job and was living in better care.
"He came up with the idea of doing Coaches' Cut to give haircuts to some of the less fortunate guys and guys who are trying to do better in life," Diaz said. "One of the first things you have to do when trying to get back on your feet is look presentable and have a good appearance. He did a great job of coming up with the idea."
Diaz and his staff had to overcome their respective adversity, which called the event into question. A week before the event, Empire Barber Studio was hit hard by the deadly storm that left eight people dead across the city.
Diaz's shop had a portion of the roof torn off in the storm. With no power, Diaz and his team had to spend the next few days cutting hair in the parking lot — a tent covered his business while a generator provided power.
"It's a blessing; the outside doesn't look the same, but we will bounce back," Diaz said. "The main thing was to get these guys looking good so they can get back on their feet. They have more things to worry about than I do right now. I am just blessed to have the opportunity to make it happen."
Five players accompanied Ross to Empire Barber Studio. A week ago, he presented the idea to his players during a special team meeting, and his devotion aligned with that of Azeez Al-Shaair.
The veteran linebacker experienced homelessness in high school and once lived in a hotel room with his entire family. Al-Shaair saw himself in each of the Reach the Homeless participants. However, he took a liking to Allen.
Al-Shaair said listening to the 20-year-old share his story about faith and manifestation illustrated the foundation he lived upon during his time of displacement.
Allen departed Empire Barber Studio, grateful that his manifestation came to fruition. He also left with a new sense of hope after Al-Shaair shared his life story of perseverance in his hometown of Tampa, FL nearly a decade ago.
"What's the odds of that," Al-Shaair said. "We are having this event today, and he is sitting under a bridge telling himself that he was going to have a great day. These are the types of things I had to do for myself when I was in that position.
"People do not understand how much Frank is changing people's lives with something so small, like giving people haircuts and clothes. I’m thankful to have someone like that whose heart matches what I’m about."
