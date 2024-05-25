Three Biggest Games For Houston Texans on 2024 NFL Schedule
Every offseason, the NFL schedule reveal is one of the most important bits of news. Marquee matchups are revealed, and predictions can begin to be made.
The Houston Texans are rolling into their 2024 schedule with some steam. They transformed the franchise a year ago. After going 3-13-1 two seasons ago, they posted a 10-7 record last season. Two key pieces to a franchise—a head coach and a quarterback—made the big difference, both in their first season.
Head coach DeMeco Ryans and star quarterback CJ Stroud are entering their second season together, and the star-studded Texans have an all-around, complete team as they look to enter Super Bowl contention this season.
That said -- what are three "must-watch" Houston Texans games on their 2024 NFL schedule? Justin Churchill of A to Z Sports breaks it down.
The first marquee matchup listed was the Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs. Not only will an up-and-coming team be battle-tested by the back-to-back Super Bowl champs, but Stroud will have the opportunity to go toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes.
"This one is a no-brainer. We are talking about a top-five QB already in Stroud and maybe the most talented QB we have ever seen in Mahomes, who is well on his way to claiming the GOAT title," Churchill wrote.
On the road, against the best quarterback in the league, this game could be a statement for Stroud and the Texans.
Next, Churchill listed the Texans against the Miami Dolphins—and more specifically, Derek Stingley against star wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
"This matchup should be pure cinema. This is one of the best CBs in the league vs. one of the best WRs," Churchill wrote.
The matchup is simple. Hill is a staple in the Dolphins' offense, and if Stingley can shut him down, the Texans should be able to secure a victory.
The last of the three "must-watch" matchups listed was the Texans against their in-state rivals, the Dallas Cowboys. With the matchup coming in Arlington, good friends Stroud and Cowboys star Micah Parsons will finally get a chance to battle things out on the field.
"As we have seen, Stroud and Micah Parsons are pretty good friends outside of football. But Parsons is a beast, and the offensive line will have its hands full," Churchill continued.
This season, the best team in Texas can be determined on the field, and Stroud will have to take down America's team and Parsons in Arlington on the Cowboys' home field.
