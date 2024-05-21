Texans' DeMeco Ryans Explains Intention During OTAs
The Houston Texans are building something special. They jumped from a 3-13 record two seasons ago to 10-7 in 2023 — a seven-win jump. What changed? They hired DeMeco Ryans as the head coach and brought in rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who emerged as a star.
Ryans has already proven to be the right guy for the job, and he did so with just one offseason and one year of work. It's hard to disprove Ryans' process and ability to bring in players and build a winning culture in a short time. For Ryans and the Texans coaching staff, this begins at the start of OTAs.
READ MORE: Texans OTAs Preview Part II: Can John Metchie III Return To Form in 2024?
On Tuesday, Ryans broke down his process and what he looks for early on the first days of OTAs.
"For us, it's for our guys to really understand the daily installs that we're doing. We want our guys to get a head start before we hit training camp, so this is pretty much a preview of camp," Ryans explained.
Ryans is staring at a huge opportunity. After a great first-year impression, the Texans front office has made win-now moves. Bringing in those veteran, solid talents and getting a similar culture established can begin as soon as day one of OTAs.
"We give our guys a daily install, see what players can grasp, how much they can handle, seeking and retaining information from the classroom to the field, and we're just seeing who can go out and execute the things that we've been preaching over the past couple weeks in phase one and phase two," Ryans continued. "Can guys go out and execute in an efficient manner? That's what we're looking for, and seeing how much guys can truly handle."
All-in-all, this is setting up for training camp. The players will return to Houston for training camp knowing what to expect and will be able to get right to work. Given the process the Texans coaching staff is applying, it's hard to imagine this team has a slow start to the 2024 NFL season. The team is going to be ready and there is real expectations placed behind the team now.
READ MORE: Texans Star Wide Receiver Tank Dell Returns Following Shooting Injury
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Follow Kade on Twitter.