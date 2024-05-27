Texans’ Dylan Horton's Remission Becomes 'Inspiration' At OTAs
Houston Texans defensive end Dylan Horton announced his final treatment amid his remission from Stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma on May 16. He shared his announcement on Instagram by ringing the bell at an undisclosed hospital.
Horton's rookie season ended abruptly in December due to a non-football illness. Five months later, coach DeMeco Ryans used Horton's story as inspiration during the first meeting at the start of OTAs.
"For me to see him ring the bell — it brings a tear to your eye just to know a young man whose career is ahead of him — he is just going along playing football and at the drop of a dime that changes," Ryans said.
"That is for all of us, life changes at an instant, at a moment, but it is about how you respond, and Dylan has responded tremendously. His attitude has been off the charts throughout this entire process, and I think a lot of us have a lot to learn from Dylan Horton."
Horton played 10 games before the sudden end of his first year. He recorded 13 tackles, a pair of quarterback hits and one tackle for loss. Horton played in 175 defensive snaps, establishing himself as a trustworthy member of Houston's defensive line and a significant contributor on special teams.
The Texans drafted Horton in the fourth round (No. 109 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. Horton became a major prospect for Ryans and general manager Nick Caserio after an impressive college career at TCU.
"I know a lot of us have people who are battling cancer or have been through it or have been going through it themselves," Ryans said. "But I think Dylan is such an inspiration to know that whatever you are battling, whatever you are going through if you attack it with a positive attitude, the right mindset, you too can overcome it.
"I was happy to have him in our team meeting this morning and highlight him. All the guys were clapping for him, and you see the support that he has, all of them. All of the guys that were around him- praying for him, pulling for him, encouraging him along the way. That is what life is all about."
