Texans QB C.J. Stroud Shows Signs of Increased Confidence at OTAs
C.J. Stroud is already adding to his highlight reel amid his second season at the helm of the Houston Texans. Tuesday morning, Stroud threw a no-look pass to running back Joe Mixon during 11-on-11 play at the Houston Methodist Training Center.
Although the impressive attempt came during the Texans' early stages of organized team activities (OTAs), the highlight is a testament to why Stroud is considered one of the league's premiere players ahead of the 2024 season.
The chance to continue playing and working alongside Stroud is one of several reasons tight end Dalton Schultz re-signed with the Texans as a free agent in March. Amid their second season as teammates, Schultz has noticed a confidence booster in Stroud's leadership and on-field production.
"C.J. has done a great job already," Schultz said. "Just with the command of the huddle, he has definitely gotten more comfortable. He has taken that next step of being that vocal guy, that vocal leader that quarterbacks around the league have to be."
Last season, Stroud led the Texans to a 10-7 regular-season record, the franchise's most wins since 2019.
He finished his rookie season with 4,557 total passing yards, including the postseason, which is the second-most in NFL history by a rookie quarterback — trailing only Andrew Luck (4,662) in 2012. He took home Offensive Rookie of the Year while being named to his first Pro Bowl selection.
