Texans Set Franchise Record With 2024 Schedule
The NFL announced its 2024 regular season schedule on Wednesday, and the success of the previous year has led to the Houston Texans shifting into one of the league's premiere teams.
The Texans' schedule will feature a franchise-high six primetime games. Houston finished the 2023 season with a 10-7 record while advancing to the Divisional Round of the playoffs, and coach DeMeco Ryans believes the Texans have "earned the right" for the number of nationally televised games distributed.
READ MORE: Texans Announce 17-Game Schedule for 2024 season
"We’ve shown that we’ve been a good team this past year, and we’re looking forward to continuing what we’ve done, but our guys have to go and earn it again this year," Ryans said. "I think they've earned the right for more viewers to watch them."
The Texans' Week 2 contest against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 15 will be the first of six primetime games for the season. The Sunday night showdown will coincide with their home opener at NRG Stadium.
The Texans' next national game will be on Halloween night when they play the New York Jets on the road for Thursday Night Football on Prime Video. The game against the Jets will mark the start of three consecutive nationally televised games for the Texans.
They will play the second of their Sunday Night Game against the Detroit Lions for a home contest on Nov. 10. The following week, the Texans will play their first Monday Night Football game since 2019 on Nov. 18 against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Houston will play one Saturday afternoon game on Dec. 21 at Arrowhead Stadium against the two-time defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Texans' final primetime game of the season will be on Dec. 25, when they welcome the Baltimore Ravens to Houston. The AFC contest will be the first of two Christmas Day games on Netflix.
"There's a direct correlation between last year and this year and how exciting the team is," vice president of the Houston Texans foundation Hannah McNair said. "We have a great coach, a great staff, and great on-field guys."
Last season, the league flexed the Texans' Week 18 contest against the Indianapolis Colts into the national spotlight. But outside of the regular-season finale that hoisted postseason implications, the Texans had no primetime games scheduled in 2023.
READ MORE: DeMeco EXCLUSIVE: ‘That’s My Heart!’ 3 Traits Coach Used in Texans Fix
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today!
Follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24.