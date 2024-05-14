Texans' Kamari Lassiter Explains He Is 'Here For a Reason'
No confidence is lost for Houston Texans rookie cornerback Kamari Lassiter. This is good, as he could be in for a difficult first bit of NFL experience, which could start against his own teammates. The Texans have a very, very strong wide receiver unit, and Lassiter will get to line up opposite of them at OTA's and training camp.
The supreme confidence has helped Lassiter get to the NFL, and it'll help him earn a starting role within the Texans defense. It's not about proving others wrong that fuels Lassiter, though, he gets his confidence from proving himself right.
"I just feel like I always want to prove myself right — I never sought out to prove anyone wrong," Lassiter said. "I just thought that I could always be here. I always thought I could play at the highest level in college and my family always believed that. It's just always about proving ourselves right. Everything that I do is really just to kind of just prove myself right just to make sure that I know I'm here for a reason."
The Texans made an effort to address cornerback depth alongside Derek Stingley Jr., and Lassiter was a solid prospect to add. His work ethic and mindset will pay dividends going through offseason workouts, and it'll be how he lands a starting job during his rookie season.
The No. 42 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft spent his college football career at Georgia, where he won two National Championship games. He also totaled 86 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 14 passes defended and one interception during his college football career.
With the Texans rebuild happening rapidly, Lassiter's playing time his rookie year could be incredibly meaningful, and him having a mature, hard-working mindset will help both him and the team for the 2024 NFL season.
