Texans' Kamari Lassiter Excited To Compete For Starting Role
The Houston Texans revealed several goals they wanted to achieve at the start of the offseason regarding revamping their roster. At the NFL Combine in February, general manager Nick Caserio expressed interest in finding someone to start next to Derek Stingley Jr.
The Texans added a handful of defensive backs, starting with the free agency signing of Jeff Okudah in March. However, drafting Georgia prospect Kamari Lassiter gave Caserio and his staff another prominent defensive back to evaluate when it comes to achieving their goals.
Having two potential starters showcases the Texans' desire to have competition in hopes of starting the best 11 players on each side of the ball. Lassiter and Okudah will be in a stiff battle, given that Houston's offseason workouts will feature each defensive back going up against an exceptional wide receiver unit — which features All-Pro wideout Stefon Diggs and veteran Nico Collins, who recorded a career-best 1,297 receiving yards last season.
"I’m excited to see all the guys — we’ve got a really talented group of guys," Lassiter said on Friday. "I’m just excited to go out there and compete with all of them. There’s not really one guy that I can just set out to decide because they’re all so elite and talented."
Competing for a starting role will give Lassiter a chance to prove himself. While carrying the nickname, The Locksmith, Lassiter believes he has the potential to defend any wide receiver — whether he is lining up on the outside or in the slot.
While defending some of the nation's best wideouts, Lassiter posted a coverage grade of 87.2 during his final year at Georgia in 2023. One of his best performances of the season came in the Bulldogs' 24-14 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks in September. Lassiter played a significant role in limiting Xavier Legette to seven catches for 71 yards — finishing with his second-highest grade of the season at 76.8 overall.
Coach DeMeco Ryans believes internal competition is the best way to build a winning team. Lassiter possesses all the intangibles when it comes to finding a player to start opposite of Stingley. However, he must prove his worth while competing next to Okudah — a competition that will begin with OTAs on May 20.
"I just want to show everyone that I want to earn the respect of my teammates and my coaches," Lassiter said. "I just want to come in here and do whatever I can to help the team. I want to help us be successful and whatever that is, I’m going to do it."
