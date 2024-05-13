Texans' Wide Receiver Excited to Play With Recently Acquired Wideout Stefon Diggs
The Houston Texans front office has put on a masterclass this offseason. They crushed free agency, did well in the NFL draft, and even made a couple of splash trades to upgrade positions that were already pretty solid.
One of those trades that happened was getting disgruntled star wide receiver Stefon Diggs out of Buffalo, New York from the Bills.
As mentioned, Houston's wide receiver room was already pretty good with the likes of Nico Collins, rookie Tank Dell, Noah Brown, and Robert Woods (not to mention TE Dalton Schultz) all contributing to an an elite passing game with rookie QB C.J. Stroud slinging them the ball.
Now, adding Diggs, the path to having multiple thousand-yard WRs in 2024 seems mighty realistic for the Texans.
During his youth football camp over the weekend, the Texans' only 1,000-yard receiver in 2023, Nico Collins, expressed his excitement to get Diggs into the fold, stating "I can't wait to share the field with him."
The majority of the Texans' wideout group are young, outside of Robert Woods, so bringing in a veteran of Diggs' caliber will help them grow even more. Diggs has been scrutinized in the past for multiple different reasons with many of them surrounding what he is like as a teammate and within the locker room. The Texans have a great thing going when it comes to the culture DeMeco Ryans has built in such a short period of time, so hopefully bringing Diggs in won't disrupt that.
On the field, however, Diggs is a beast and that will likely continue even with so many mouths to feed in Houston. He has amassed the 1,000-yard mark over the past six seasons - split between Buffalo and Minnesota, and during that span has also collected 52 touchdowns.
