Houston Texans' Will Anderson Jr. Reveals Thoughts on Danielle Hunter: 'He Is Unreal'
Houston Texans' Will Anderson Jr. spent his rookie year playing alongside Jonathan Greenard while developing a close relationship with the veteran defensive end. They recorded a combined 19.5 sacks, and they appeared on the verge of forming a dynamic defensive pairing under coach DeMeco Ryans for the foreseeable future.
However, the duo lasted for one season. Greenard signed a three-year, $72.0 million deal to join the Minnesota Vikings. His jettison in March led to the Texans pairing Anderson with All-Pro defensive end Danielle Hunter.
Anderson recently joined The Rich Eisen Show, where he shared his thoughts on playing alongside Hunter for the 2024 season.
"He is unreal — he has been so supportive already," Anderson said. "He is so smart. He knows a lot about the game and pass rush. He is very talented. His character speaks for itself. He is always willing to help the young guys. He has been teaching us so much stuff since he has been there. I am excited to play alongside him."
Hunter signed a two-year deal worth $49 million, $48 million guaranteed, to sign with his hometown team. He recorded a career-best 16.5 sacks during the 2023 season, which marked his fifth career year of posting 10.0 or more sacks. After entering the league as a third-round pick by the Vikings in 2015 (No. 88 overall), Hunter has registered 87.5 career sacks.
"Teams will have to decide — that's a double-digit sack guy every year," Anderson said. "It's going to be fun. I think we will be able to cause a lot of havoc. I am excited to go to war with him."
