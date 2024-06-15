'Be Available': Durability Remains Top Objective For Houston Texans' Nico Collins
Nico Collins had a career season in 2023 and one of the greatest individual performances in Houston Texans franchise history. Collins posted 1,297 yards on 80 catches and eight touchdowns to help the Texans finish the regular season with a 10-7 record.
Collins displayed his individual development while playing alongside better quarterback play with C.J. Stroud. However, Collins' durability played arguably the most crucial role. He appeared in 17 games between the regular season and playoffs, which was a testament to the work Collins put in to improve his health ahead of the 2023 season.
The career-year Collins had led to the Texans awarding their former third-round pick a three-year extension in May. Now, Collins is more motivated to make sure he is available for every game for the 2024 season.
"I have to continue to work on my craft and work on myself in order for us to reach our team goal," Collins said. "Be available for the team; that has always been my mindset."
Several injuries derailed the first two seasons of Collins' career. His most came in 2022 when an ongoing foot injury limited him to 10 games.
A healthy version of Collins showcased the potential that made him a sought-after prospect entering the 2021 NFL Draft. And after one healthy season has led Stroud and the rest of the franchise to view Collins as a generational talent.
"He's like our age's Andre Johnson, in my opinion, of just how fast he is, how he gets in and out of his braces, releases, how strong he is," Stroud said. "I think last year was just a preview of what's to come for him. One thing I'm proud of for him for is just the work has never stopped. He's constantly in here working on his body, his hands, his mobility in the weight room. I'm just really proud of him."
