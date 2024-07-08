Texans Training Camp Previews: Can Jeff Okudah Make Things Interesting for CB2?
The Houston Texans are entering the 2024 season with high expectations. They are one of the top teams that could represent the AFC in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX. And given the emergence of C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr., the Texans could end the season holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy inside the Caesars Superdome.
Regardless of the high expectations, the Texans will begin to lay the foundation for their potential championship run on July 18, which marks the first day of training camp. The Texans will have interesting storylines at each position, and one of the main battles will be which player will start opposite Derek Stingley Jr. come Week 1 of the regular season.
Rookie cornerback Kamari Lassiter ended mandatory minicamp in June with a slight lead to win the starting job. Yet, C.J. Henderson showcased the potential to make it a two-person race, given that he made a handful of defensive stops during seven-on-seven and 11-on-11 play at the Houston Methodist Training Center.
Jeff Okudah, who the Texans signed to a one-year free agency deal in March, is entering training camp as the odd man out after a handful of subpar performances during summer practices.
On the latest episode of Locked On Texans, Coty M. Davis and John Hickman discuss whether or not Okudah can mend a subpar first impression during training camp.
Okudah has had more success than any of his contemporaries entering training camp. The Detroit Lions took him with the No. 3 pick in 2020. He played three seasons with the Lions before Detroit traded him to the Atlanta Falcons for the 2023 season.
Okudah has had a subpar start to his career. While excluding the 2021 season, when an Achilles injury limited him to one game, he has allowed a career average of 36.6 catches with a coverage grade of 43.7.
