Texans Draft Pick Kamari Lassiter Wanted to Join Houston
HOUSTON — Kamari Lassiter is happy to have C.J. Stroud as a teammate with the Houston Texans. He played for the Georgia Bulldogs, who defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2022 Peach Bowl. Lassiter said it was "hell" playing against Stroud, who finished the game completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns in a losing effort.
"I don't remember too many passes hitting the ground — that was one of the few games where we did not have a true answer for the quarterback," Lassiter said.
Teaming up with Stroud was one of several reasons why the Texans were at the top of Lassiter's wishlist when it came to his preferred destinations ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. He received his wish Friday night after the Texans made him a second-round pick (No. 42 overall) during Day 2 of the draft.
"Coming up in this draft process I felt like I would really enjoy playing in Houston," Lassiter said. "You know how you watch football and see teams where you would enjoy playing, and I felt Houston was one of those places."
Lassiter said it was a "surreal moment" when he received the Texans' call despite his phone disconnecting their initial conversation due to lousy service. He developed a fondness for them after several pre-draft visits. His first encounter with Houston came at the NFL Combine in February. A few weeks later, the Texans held a second meeting with Lassiter via Zoom.
After several meetings with the coaching staff, Lassiter also felt that playing under coach DeMeco Ryans would help him successfully transition from college to the Pro level. The coaching intangibles Lassiter noticed reminded him of coach Kirby Smart — who shares a similar defensive mind as Ryans.
Lassiter came into the draft as a fundamentally sound cornerback who helped the Bulldogs put together one of the top defensive teams in the nation. During his career, Lassiter registered 86 tackles, 14 pass deflections, 8.5 tackles for loss and a sack.
He is a versatile cornerback who can play on the outside or in the slot. Lassiter said it doesn't matter where he plays. He is aiming to live up to his nickname as "The Locksmith."
"I can play anywhere in the secondary — wherever the coaching staff need me, I feel like I can go out there and play," Lassiter said. "To Texans Fans, you guys are getting the ultimate competitor who hates to lose and loves winning. Someone who would stop at nothing to be successful."
After helping Georgia defeat Ohio State 42-41, Lassiter played a massive role in helping the Bulldogs win their second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship title. Georgia took a 65-7 blowout victory over TCU on Jan. 9. Lassiter recorded three tackles in the win.
