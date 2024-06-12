Will Wide Receiver Be Houston Texans' Deepest Position Group In 2024?
A lot has been made about the Houston Texans' wide receiver unit, particularly their big three. Nico Collins and Tank Dell have established themselves as prominent targets in the passing attack, accumulating a combined 2,006 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns last season.
Following their success in 2023, the Texans acquired All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills. Diggs is coming off his sixth career year of 1,000 yards. The Texans could have the league's best offense in 2024. However, the contribution from their wideout unit will go beyond the production of Collins, Dell, and Diggs.
On the latest episode of Locked On Texans, Coty M. Davis and John Hickman discuss whether or not the wide receiver unit has become the Texans' deepest position group entering next season.
"From the other receivers that we don't talk about, talk about a guy who has improved a lot throughout the OTAs and minicamp," coach DeMeco Ryans said. "All those guys we don't talk about, everybody wants to hear about the top guys."
Several receivers made names for themselves during OTAs and mandatory minicamp. One of the Texans' most impressive playmakers came due to the production of John Metchie III.
During team scrimmages, Metchie displayed the speed and talent that made him one of the top receivers entering the 2022 NFL Draft. He recorded a handful of catches while creating separation between himself and defenders — one of which came against Derek Stingley Jr.
"Metchie has shown up — he's looking more explosive this second time around," Ryans said. "Jared Wayne has been healthy and been able to showcase -- big catch radius, long guy who can run, playing physical.
"Hutch, Hutch is flying around full speed every single play. I'm happy with what Hutch is doing as well. He is improving his route running and his ability to attack edges and get open. Our depth, we have a lot of guys who are working and they're gaining valuable experience from getting the reps they been getting."
READ MORE: C.J. Stroud Is One of the Leagues 'Best Quarterbacks' Says Joe Mixon
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today!
Follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24.