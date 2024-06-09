Will 2024 Houston Texans Go Down As Most Talented Team In Franchise History?
The Houston Texans have had several great players walk in and out of their franchise since its conception in 2002. Andre Johnson and J.J. Watt are undoubtedly the greatest players in franchise history. Unfortunately, neither Johnson nor Watt came close to leading the Texans to their first Vince Lombardi Trophy.
Deshaun Wattson and DeAndre Hopkins established themselves as one of the best quarterback-wide-receiver tandems in the late 2010s. However, Houston's defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the 2019 postseason became the pinnacle of their success.
But when the franchise begins its 22nd season, the Texans will enter the 2024 campaign as a true championship contender. On the latest episode of Locked On Texans, Brian Barefield and Coty M. Davis discuss whether or not the '24 Texans could be the most talented team in franchise history.
Houston added All-Pros Stefon Diggs and Danielle Hunter, along with Pro Bowler Joe Mixon this offseason. The Texans added supreme talent to a team that went 10-7, alongside the production of reigning Rookie of the Year winners C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr.
"Expectations on the outside, whatever they may be, it really doesn’t change who we are," coach DeMeco Ryans said. "The expectations on the outside don’t permeate inside our building.
"For us, when everyone is really striving and putting the work in to be better. And that’s what it’s all about. We don’t care about expectations. Talk doesn’t win games. We have to go out and play good football when that time comes."
The Texans' best season in team history came in 2012. They finished with a 12-4 record but lost in the Divisional Round to the New England Patriots. Watt finished with his first of three Defensive Players of the Year awards, while Johnson received his second-career All-Pro honor.
