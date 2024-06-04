Houston Texans' Stefon Diggs on Trade From Bills: 'I Asked God to Light My Path'
Stefon Diggs knew his time with the Buffalo Bills had reached its end, and his future was uncertain. The Bills had fallen short of their championship aspirations for the fourth consecutive year, and frustration began to brew inside the organization. But instead of worrying about the unknown, Diggs began to rely upon his faith.
His belief led him to the Houston Texans, who acquired him on April 3 in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick (via the Minnesota Vikings), a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick.
Diggs' desire to win created a subpar exit from Buffalo. However, the four-time All-Pro receiver took a moment to self-reflect and learn from his previous mistakes ahead of his first season with the Texans.
READ MORE: Diggs Trade Has Houston Texans 'Excited' to Begin Offseason Workouts
"Asking God to light my path, I still had to look where I came from and the things I learned," Diggs said following the first day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. "Whether it was in Minnesota or Buffalo, looking at the things that worked, and looking at the things that could have helped. From what I am carrying over — the little things that can help you on the field."
As a fifth-round pick (No. 146 overall) by the Vikings in 2015, Diggs believes he has grinded his way into the playmaker the Texans have yearned for since the end of the 2023 season. Yet, one of the biggest lessons he learned amid his self-reflection has been to put in extra time, whether working on his craft or staying on one accord with the quarterback.
Diggs has maintained his acceptance and awareness, leading to an easy transition with second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud.
The two parties began to develop a close-knit relationship at the Pro Bowl game in Orlando. Their lockers were close to each other at Camping World Stadium, and a few conversations led to an early friendship. Diggs' relationship with Stroud played a role in his excitement when learning of the trade to Houston.
"When things started hitting the fan, and Houston was on the radar, it was ironic," Diggs said. "I don't believe in coincidences — everything happens for a reason. I asked God to light my path, and here I am. It is definitely something to get super excited about...I'm super happy."
Since he first stepped foot inside NRG Stadium, Diggs has maintained a consistent smile. His joyousness has coincided with that of coach DeMeco Ryans and each of his new teammates.
Ryans revealed that the Texans held discussions before the trade but ultimately believed the franchise would be in a more suitable position by adding another "playmaker to the team."
Diggs' impact on Houston's offense has been evident throughout organized team activities and mandatory minicamp. Tuesday morning inside the Houston Methodist Training Center, Diggs recorded two catches during 7-on-7 play, one of which came in double coverage.
"What I've seen from Diggs is just a guy who I thought we would get — a guy who has made plays," Ryans said. "Every time we have thrown him the ball, he's come down with it. Sure-handed guy. Really good teammate. Great energy around the building, in the locker room with the guys.
"I'm excited to continue to see his growth and to learning our offense and how we do things. Couldn't be more pleased where he is right now."
Diggs spent the previous four years in Buffalo as Josh Allen's top target in the passing game. He appeared in 65 games alongside the All-Pro quarterback, recording 445 catches for 5,372 yards and 37 touchdowns — ranking first in each statistical category.
In 2023, Diggs recorded his sixth consecutive 1,000-yard season. The veteran wideout caught 107 balls for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns in his final year with the team.
The Texans will mark Diggs' third team amid his 10th year. He is leaning upon the lessons learned and his faith in hopes of helping the franchise obtain its first Vince Lombardi Trophy come February 2025.
"I believe in this team, and I believe in this quarterback," Diggs said. "I came here to win. It sounds good to say that you want a Super Bowl, but it takes a lot of effort and a lot of consistency. For me, I am taking it one day at a time. Winning is always at the forefront of my brain with everything that I do."
READ MORE: Former Texans First-Round Pick 'In A Position To Compete'
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today!
Follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24.