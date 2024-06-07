Houston Texans' Christian Harris Showcases Elite Improvements During Minicamp
The Houston Texans ended their three-day mandatory minicamp Thursday afternoon. And if their performances at the Houston Methodist Training Center are any indication of what's to come in 2024, the Texans could be on the verge of championship contention.
One player who has been a significant standout during minicamp is third-year linebacker Christian Harris. The former Alabama prospect has many believing that the 2024 season could mark a Pro Bowl-caliber year, given the number of plays he made against the Texans' presumed first team.
Wednesday afternoon, Harris recorded an interception amid C.J. Stroud's pass attempt to wide receiver Stefon Diggs. On the latest episode of Locked On Texans, Brian Barefield of Big Sarge Media LLC discusses Harris' ceiling and his impact ahead of his third season.
"For Christian, it was just all about just confidence — just believe that you can make those plays," coach DeMeco Ryans said. "He's talented. Has all the athletic ability. Now it's just him continuing to believe that. Once he crossed that threshold of believing, that's when you see him take off."
Harris was the Texans' third-round pick (No. 75 overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft. In his first two seasons, he has recorded 175 total tackles, 12 pass deflections, and 3.0 sacks.
"He made play after play for us in crucial moments in games," Ryans said. "He stepped up and made big time plays for us just because take the technique and all these things aside, you have to believe you can make plays in this league and believe you're a playmaker.
"Now he knows that, and he's walking in that manner, and it's really cool to see him show up and make plays even still, today, making plays all over the field. That's one guy I'm proud of. So proud to see his growth."
