2024 Texans Undrafted Free Agent Tracker
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans ended the 2024 NFL Draft with nine prospects taken. However, general manager Nick Caserio and coach DeMeco Ryans were not done adding talent to their roster.
The Texans added several players through the undrafted free agency pool. Each player signed will have a chance to prove their worth during several off-season workouts before the start of training camp in late July.
Highlighted by the most decorated running back in franchise history, Arian Foster, the Texans have had several undrafted free agents establish successful careers after not hearing their names called on draft night.
TEXANS ADD UNC RB: According to reports, the Texans signed running back British Brooks following the 2024 NFL Draft. Brooks played five seasons for the Tar Heels, where he rushed for 848 yards and seven touchdowns on 848 attempts.
TEXANS SIGN BARNES: The Texans signed undrafted linebacker Tarique Barnes following the draft. Barnes recorded 190 tackles and 5.5 sacks during his five-year career at Illinois.
HOUSTON ADDS TO ITS WR ROOM: The Texans did not select a wide receiver during the 2024 NFL Draft. However, they added a set of twins from South Dakota State.
According to reports, Houston signed wide receivers Jadon and Jaxon Janke. Jadon finished his career with 2,800 yards on 170 catches. Jaxon recorded 3,677 yards on 244 receptions. Both players began their careers at South Dakota State in 2018.
TEXANS ADD ANOTHER LB: The Texans used the undrafted pool to continue adding to their linebacker room. Per Jarom Jordan, the Texans signed linebacker Max Tooley from BYU. Tooley recorded 311 career tackles.
ANOTHER DEFENSIVE LINEMAN ADDED: The Texans concluded the draft by adding a pair of prospects to their defensive line. Shortly after, Houston signed undrafted free agent Pheldarius Payne from Virginia Tech. He recorded 71 tackles and 7.0 sacks.
