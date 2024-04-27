Texans Draft OT Blake Fisher From Notre Dame at Pick No. 59
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans made a surprising move amid their second selection of the 2024 NFL Draft. They selected offensive tackle Blake Fisher from Notre Dame with the No. 59 pick. Houston took defensive back Kamari Lassiter with their first selection Friday night to begin Day 2 of the draft.
Fisher established himself as a second round prospect during his three-year career with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He revealed during his post-draft media availability that he met with the Texans a few times during the draft process but did not believe landing with the franchise was possible.
The selection of Fisher became just as surprising for the fan base, given that the Texans have two veteran offensive tackles in Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard. However, Houston's selection of Fisher may have been for insurance purposes.
Injuries during the 2023 season hampered the Texans' offensive line. Howard missed all but seven games due to a season-ending knee injury sustained in November. He also missed the first four games of the season after suffering a hand injury during training camp.
Fisher appeared in 13 games during the 2023 collegiate season. He posted an overall grade of 72.3 amid 13 games for Notre Dame, per Pro Football Focus. He finished the season with a pass-blocking grade of 72.5.
