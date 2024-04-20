Coach DeMeco Ryans 'Excited' to See Texans' Tytus Howard and Kenyon Green Competing and Healthy
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans had to overcome several injuries during the 2023 season, but no position group sustained the most damage than the offensive line. Outside of starting right guard Shaq Mason, nearly every offensive lineman missed time due to their respective injuries. Yet, Tytus Howard and Kenyon Green remained at the forefront of Houston's injury report.
The Texans began voluntary workouts Monday morning at NRG Stadium, where coach DeMeco Ryans reiterated Howard's and Green's importance ahead of their anticipated returns.
"We talk about our line being a strong suit for our team, and getting those guys back healthy will only add to our group and only add to what we’re able to do up front,' Ryans said. "I’m excited to see Tytus back and healthy, excited to see Kenyon competing and healthy, and to give himself the best shot to go out and show what he’s capable of."
The 2023 season was a challenging year for Howard. He underwent season-ending knee surgery in November after sustaining the injury during the Texans' Week 12 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
It marked Howard's second significant injury of the season, given that a broken right hand sustained during training camp forced him to miss the first four games.
Howard, who signed a three-year, $56 million contract extension in July, will be a prominent addition to the Texans' offensive line. Houston will receive its starting right tackle amid Howard's return, who registered a pass-blocking grade of 70.2 during his last healthy season in 2022.
Green will likely reclaim his role as Houston's starting left guard, but missing all of the previous season could be detrimental to his development.
Injuries have plagued Green's career after the Texans made the former Texas A&M prospect a first-round pick (No. 15 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft.
A shoulder injury sustained during the Texans' preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints sidelined him the entire season. Missing the 2023 season could be a detriment, given his on-field struggles as a rookie.
In 2022, Green ended his rookie year as arguably Houston's worst offensive lineman, posting a pass-blocking grade of 27.0 while allowing 47 pressures, a dozen quarterback hits and four sacks in 15 games.
"I don’t think he has had that opportunity fully, so I’m excited to see Kenyon perform," Ryans said. "He’s been working out. He’s been consistent every day. He’s been putting the work in throughout the offseason, so I’m excited for him.”