Texans Draft LB Jamal Hill with No. 188 Pick: 'I am Happy to be a Texan'
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans added to their linebacker unit during Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft. With the No. 188 pick, the Texans drafted Oregon linebacker Jamal Hill. Hill recorded 31 tackles and 2.0 sacks during his final season for the Oregon Ducks.
Hill had an interesting path to the NFL. He began his college career playing safety during his first three seasons at Oregon, recording 66 tackles and two interceptions. Hill switched to linebacker after coach Dan Lanning and sold him on the idea ahead of his final two seasons.
"The best parts of my game are running and tackling," Hill said. Those are some of the best characteristics of a great linebacker. My ability to cover tight ends, running backs, and slot receivers in certain formations were the main factors that went into the change."
Hill grew to like the Texans after watching them defeat the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card round of the 2023 playoffs. Coach DeMeco Ryans caught Hill's attention due to the passion he displayed on the sideline of NRG Stadium in the win.
"Him being a former player and hearing the stories about him being a player's coach — from the time he was in San Francisco as a coordinator, I would not want to be coached by nobody else," Hill said. "I am happy to be a Texan."
