Texans To Find Most Impactful Rookie In Jamal Hill?
HOUSTON — During Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans added to their linebacker room. They drafted Jamal Hill with the No. 188 pick of the sixth round. Hill's selection to the Texans came three months after he grew fond of the franchise after watching them defeat the Cleveland Browns during the 2023 postseason.
The former Oregon prospect has yet to play a game. However, his on-field attributes could be enough to help the Texans improve their subpar passing defense, which ranked near the bottom half of the league last season.
Hill began his college career playing safety during his first three seasons but switched to linebacker after coach Dan Lanning convinced him of the idea ahead of his final two years. During his time playing defensive back, Hill developed the skills to become a reliable playmaker who can make plays on the ball.
"The best parts of my game are running and tackling," Hill said during his post-draft availability on Saturday. "Those are some of the best characteristics of a great linebacker. My ability to cover tight ends, running backs, and slot receivers in certain formations were the main factors that went into the change."
Even when he converted to linebacker, Hill remained a solid ballhawk — finishing his college career with 13 pass deflections.
On the latest Locked on Texans podcast episode, Brian Barefield of Big Sarge Media LLC discusses whether Hill would be the most impactful rookie amid his first season in Houston.
Houston has a significant linebacker pairing with Christian Harris and Azeez Al-Shaair. But outside of the duo, the Texans' linebacker unit is subpar.
Second-year prospect Henry To'oTo'o could take the helm as Houston's third essential player within the position group.
Still, his rookie season illustrated several aspects he must improve amid his second year. One of To'oTo'o's attributes that needs to improve is his ability to defend against the pass. According to Pro Football Focus, the then-rookie linebacker posted a coverage grade of 40.6.
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.