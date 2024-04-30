Texans' Tank Dell Tells NFL Legend 'I'm Good' After Injury From Shooting
While the Houston Texans are putting together an incredible offseason full of moves to help the team compete for a Super Bowl, star wide receiver Tank Dell fell victim to a shooting in Florida, suffering a minor wound. He was released from the hospital on Sunday afternoon, the team announced.
Dell is expected to make a full recovery as an innocent bystander in the nightclub shooting, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC.
"We have been made aware that Tank Dell was a victim of a shooting in Sanford, Fla. last night,"Texans said in a statement.
Still, former NFL star wide receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson urged Dell to "move differently" moving forward.
"I shot him a text message, too, man, telling him, 'You're. in my prayers, man,'" Johnson said of the situation with Dell. "He responded back saying, 'Everything is good. I'm good. I appreciate you.' And I just told him you gotta move a little different, baby."
Johnson played in the NFL for seven seasons and was selected to the Pro Bowl five times, making first-team All-Pro twice and second-team All-Pro once. He finished his career with 11,059 receiving yards and 167 receiving touchdowns with 766 catches over the course of his career — primarily coming with the Cincinnati Bengals.
"You gotta move a little different," Johnson continued. "I understand it's the offseason. You want to enjoy yourself. You want to to go out and have fun with your friends and your homeboys. But you got to move differently. You just have to."
Dell appeared in 11 games, starting in eight of those, during the 2023 season, which also happened to be his rookie campaign. He emerged as a star for the team, totaling 709 receiving yards on 47 receptions, averaging 64.5 yards per game. He also scored seven touchdowns on the season.
In what was a scary situation, it's a blessing Dell left the incident with nothing but a minor wound. The star wide receiver will make a full recovery as he and a solid wide receiver corps including Stefon Diggs, John Metchie and Nico Collins, have the opportunity to compete at the highest level behind second-year quarterback CJ Stroud.
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.