BREAKING: Texans Star Wide Receiver Tank Dell Suffers Injury From Shooting
HOUSTON — Houston Texans star wide receiver Tank Dell was one of 10 victims of a shooting Saturday night in Florida. Dell sustained a minor wound and was released from the hospital, the team announced Sunday afternoon.
According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC, Dell was an innocent bystander in a mass shooting at a nightclub. He is expected to make a full recovery.
"We have been made aware that Tank Dell was a victim of a shooting in Sanford, Fla. last night," Texans said in a statement.
"He sustained a minor wound but has been released from the hospital, and he is in good spirits. We are in contact with him and his family and will provide more updates when appropriate, but we ask that you please respect his privacy at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the incident."
Dell sustained a broken fibula during the Texans' Week 13 victory over the Denver Broncos, which required season-ending surgery on Dec. 4. At the time of the injury, the then-rookie-receiver had recorded 709 yards on 47 catches and seven touchdowns across 10 games.
Coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed Dell was in attendance during the first day of voluntary workouts on April 15 while expressing his excitement amid his return.
Despite missing the final nine games of the season, Dell has established himself as a prominent part of the Texans' future.
