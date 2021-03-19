BREAKING: Texans Trade For Bengals QB; Impact On Watson?

The Texans make a QB trade that means more doubts about the future here for Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans have made an addition to their quarterback room - a room nevertheless full of questions, led by doubts about the future here for Deshaun Watson.

The Cincinnati Bengals were originally planning on releasing quarterback Ryan Finley, the 26-year-old signal-caller who is set to enter his third NFL season after the Bengals drafted him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of NC State. He was a success in college - he joined Philip Rivers in their record books, made three consecutive bowl games and was All-ACC First Team honors - but his work in the pros has been a mixed bag.

Over the last two seasons, Finley (6-4, 207) has appeared in eight games and has made four starts for Cincinnati. He has completed 48.7% of passes for 638 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions. Last year he subbed at the end of the year for Joe Burrow after the prized rookie was lost due to injury for the season.

NFL Network suggests the trade features a swap of late-round draft picks.

In Houston, he would obviously figure as the third-string QB under normal circumstances, with newly-acquired free agent Tyrod Taylor as the No. 2 guy.

But the Texans' QB circumstance is not normal.

Deshaun Watson, the team's best player, not only desires a trade out of Houston but is also now embroiled in controversy as a result of a series of sexual-harassment allegations.

Watson's agent tweeted on Friday a thought on fairness for both accuser and accused ... but that does nothing to clear up the QB's alleged involvement in wrongdoing.

This trade will surely give rise to speculation that the Texans are planning for a life with Taylor prepared to be the No. 1, with Finley as his backup ... and with Deshaun Watson in, at the very least, limbo.

