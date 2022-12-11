Upset-Minded Texans Lose Heartbreaker to Dallas Cowboys

Coming into their Sunday afternoon matchup with the 9-3 Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the one-win Houston Texans were major underdogs.

But to the surprise of many, the Texans were able to make the Cowboys sweat, and much more, nearly pulling off the upset, but ultimately dropping their eighth straight in a 27-23 loss.

In fact, were it not for a fourth down goal line stand by the Dallas defense on a broken speed option by quarterback Jeff Driskel, the Texans are likely now sitting with two wins, instead of 11 losses.

Still, it was a valiant effort from the Texans, whose defense forced the Cowboys into three - and nearly four - turnovers, including two interceptions from Dak Prescott.

However, it was Prescott who would turn out to be the hero for Dallas, leading the Cowboys down the field for a game-winning 11-play, 98-yard touchdown drive with less than a minute to go in regulation.

Following the matchup with Dallas, The Texans will now turn their attention back home to NRG Stadium, where they will face yet another tough test.

This time, against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs have won three of the last four games against the Texans, including the last matchup in Houston.

Kickoff is set for noon central time.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.