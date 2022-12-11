Skip to main content

Upset-Minded Texans Lose Heartbreaker to Dallas Cowboys

The Texans gave the Cowboys everything they could handle and more on Sunday

Coming into their Sunday afternoon matchup with the 9-3 Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the one-win Houston Texans were major underdogs.

But to the surprise of many, the Texans were able to make the Cowboys sweat, and much more, nearly pulling off the upset, but ultimately dropping their eighth straight in a 27-23 loss.

In fact, were it not for a fourth down goal line stand by the Dallas defense on a broken speed option by quarterback Jeff Driskel, the Texans are likely now sitting with two wins, instead of 11 losses. 

Still, it was a valiant effort from the Texans, whose defense forced the Cowboys into three - and nearly four - turnovers, including two interceptions from Dak Prescott. 

However, it was Prescott who would turn out to be the hero for Dallas, leading the Cowboys down the field for a game-winning 11-play, 98-yard touchdown drive with less than a minute to go in regulation.  

Following the matchup with Dallas, The Texans will now turn their attention back home to NRG Stadium, where they will face yet another tough test.

This time, against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The Chiefs have won three of the last four games against the Texans, including the last matchup in Houston.

Kickoff is set for noon central time. 

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.

USATSI_19606534
Houston Texans Latest News

Cowboys vs. Texans: Rookie RB Dameon Pierce Injured?

By Texans Daily Staff
dak air tex
Houston Texans Latest News

Dak Prescott's Cowboys: Outsmarted by Texans in Brewing Upset?

By Timm Hamm
USATSI_19606534
Houston Texans Latest News

Upset Brewing? Texans Lead Heavily Favored Cowboys at Halftime

By Aaron Wilson
USATSI_19606536
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans vs. Cowboys Live Updates: Houston Leads Dallas 23-20 Late In 4th Quarter

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19165841
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans vs. Cowboys: Rookie OL Kenyon Green Questionable After Ankle Injury

By Coty M. Davis
Jeff Driskel
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans Insert QB Jeff Driskel As Part Of Cowboys Game Plan

By Aaron Wilson
driskel
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans vs. Cowboys: QB Davis Mills BENCHED During 1st Quarter? Or Jeff Driskel Secret Plan?

By Bri Amaranthus
dameon pierce 2111
Houston Texans Latest News

Houston Texans Rookie Fullback Troy Hairston Out Against Dallas Cowboys

By Aaron Wilson