2021 Draft Review: What Grade Do Texans Deserve?

In a recent article on their 2021 draft class, the Houston Texans received a decent, if underwhelming, regrade.

Considering what he had to work with, in our opinion, Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio did an impressive job in the 2021 NFL draft.

Not that Pro Football Focus is quite as impressed.

PFF recently regarded each team's draft class from 2021, and while they upped Houston's initial C- to a B-, this still seems underwhelming.

Says PFF:

The Davis Mills pick saves the Texans to a degree, as he flashed in enough games that he’d go considerably higher in a re-draft today. He earned overall grades of 85.9, 76.3 and 78.0 in three separate starts last season despite finishing with a 58.8 overall grade. That was enough to make him the starter this season and bump this re-grade up a touch. - Michael Renner, PFF

The Texans weren't on the clock until pick 67 thanks to Caserio's predecessor Bill O'Brien. Despite this, and the fact they only picked twice in the top 100, Caserio managed to draft five players who started at least two games.

Quarterback Davis Mills was thrown into the deep end thanks to an injury to starter Tyrod Taylor in Week 2, and while he showed flashes it was clear he wasn't ready.

However, returning to the bench after Taylor's return did Mills a world of good, and once he eventually resumed the starting role he never looked back. Yes, he still has much to work on, and whether or not he can be their long-term starter is uncertain. But given the weapons he had to work with and Houston's poor offensive line, Mills continually improved.

© Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports Davis Mills © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Davis Mills and Brevin Jordan © Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports Davis Mills and Nico Collins

Wide receiver Nico Collins was selected 89th overall, and while his numbers weren't staggering, he had a solid year.

Again, a patchwork team with a new coaching staff isn't exactly a situation many would thrive in so a little grace should be given to all rookies in this class.

Still, Collins played in 14 games, starting eight, and recorded 33 receptions for 446 yards and a touchdown.

Tight end Brevin Jordan was next off the board at 147 and as was the case with most of Houston's rookies, he was eased in as the season wore on. Starting two games, Jordan notched 20 receptions for 178 yards and three touchdowns. Like Collins, he showed potential.

At 170 Houston acquired TCU linebacker Garret Wallow, who actually played in every game. A core special teamer who gradually saw his defensive role grow, Wallow represents good value at the position.

And finally, arguably their best value selection of the year, at 195 Houston grabbed defensive tackle Roy Lopez. Through 15 starts, he assumed a key role alongside Maliek Collins up front, finishing with one sack, 31 tackles, and a recovered fumble.

© Corey Perrine / USA TODAY NETWORK Garret Wallow Roy Lopez © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Nick Caseiro

Caserio has spoken before about the importance of hitting singles and doubles when building a roster - and this class delivered just that.

If that isn't worth at least a B+, what is?