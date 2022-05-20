Skip to main content

Texans Free Up Roster Space, Cut CB Jimmy Moreland

Jimmy Moreland's time in Houston is done after one season.

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have cut cornerback Jimmy Moreland after one season. The news was first reported by Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson and later confirmed by a source close to the situation. 

Moreland was claimed off waivers by the Texans last season following his release from the Washington Commanders. He played in seven games, primarily finding success on special teams while recording two tackles in coverage.

A seventh-round pick in 2019 out of James Madison, Moreland's career began with promising results. He carved out a starting role as the team's nickel defender as a rookie, recording 42 tackles, four pass breakups and a tackle for loss. The following season, he recorded 44 tackles, a pass deflection and an interception. 

NFL

Jimmy Moreland

NFL 2

Jimmy Moreland

USATSI_17118146

Jimmy Moreland

Moreland has recorded 88 tackles, two tackles for losses, five pass breakups, and an interception for his career. While a member of the Dukes' program, Moreland set a school record with 18 interceptions and six defensive touchdowns.

The Texans' secondary still is in need of work, but there's potential for stronger results this fall. Houston used the No. 3 pick on LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and added Sam Houston's Tristan McCollum and Memphis Jacobi Francis as undrafted free agents. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Kenyon Green
Play

Is Kenyon Green Only A Guard For Texans' Offensive Line?

Although he has reps at tackle, new Texans offensive lineman Kenyon Green is best suited inside for his career in the pros

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Davis Mills
Play

Texans QB Davis Mills: Underrated In NFL Ranking?

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills has found himself being underrated yet again this offseason, this time thanks to Chris Simms.

By Anthony Wood5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Jonathan Greenard
Play

Do Texans Have Top Tier Edge Rushers?

Pro Football Focus has ranked the NFL's top edge rushers, and yet Jonathan Greenard is nowhere to be found.

By Anthony Wood9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Baker mayfield
Play

Baker Mayfield Trade to Texans? Not So Fast

If the Texans wanted to trade for Baker Mayfield, they would have done it a month ago

By Matt Galatzan23 hours ago
23 hours ago
Davis Mills
Play

Texans QB Mills Draws Impressive Comparison

Houston Texans wide receiver Phillip Dorsett has compared quarterback Davis Mills to one of the best quarterbacks of the last decade.

By Anthony WoodMay 19, 2022
May 19, 2022
Derek Stingley Jr.

Is Texans' Draft Class NFL's Most Impactful?

CBS has ranked the Houston Texans highly in their top 10 most impactful draft classes.

By Anthony WoodMay 19, 2022
May 19, 2022
Deshaun Watson
Play

Texans Ex Deshaun Watson Admits Apology to Crying Massage Therapist

Former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson admitted in a pre-trial deposition that he apologized to a massage therapist after she cried following a session.

By Anthony WoodMay 18, 2022
May 18, 2022
Deshaun Watson
Play

Former Texans QB Deshaun Watson to Meet With League On Potential Suspension

According to ESPN, former Texans QB Deshaun Watson will undergo mediation this week with the league office in Texas

By Cole ThompsonMay 17, 2022
May 17, 2022

Prior to the draft, Houston agreed to terms with former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Steven Nelson on a two-year deal worth $10 million. Last season, he served as the Eagles' No. 2 corner opposite Pro Bowler Darius Slay in coverage. 

Nelson started 16 games and recorded 50 tackles, seven pass deflections and an interception in coverage. Initially, a third-round pick out of Oregon State by the Kansas City Chiefs, Nelson has appeared in 98 games and tallied 59 pass deflections to go along with eight career interceptions.

USATSI_16645471

Jimmy Moreland

USATSI_16645537

Jimmy Moreland

USATSI_15256274

Jimmy Moreland

The Texans also elected to re-sign versitile cornerback Desmond King on a two-year deal worth up to $7 million. King play both the boundary and the nickel last season but is expected to see most of his reps inside. 

The Texans return to practice for voluntary OTAs on Tuesday, May 24. 

Kenyon Green
News

Is Kenyon Green Only A Guard For Texans' Offensive Line?

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
Davis Mills
News

Texans QB Davis Mills: Underrated In NFL Ranking?

By Anthony Wood5 hours ago
Jonathan Greenard
News

Do Texans Have Top Tier Edge Rushers?

By Anthony Wood9 hours ago
Baker mayfield
News

Baker Mayfield Trade to Texans? Not So Fast

By Matt Galatzan23 hours ago
Davis Mills
News

Texans QB Mills Draws Impressive Comparison

By Anthony WoodMay 19, 2022
Derek Stingley Jr.
News

Is Texans' Draft Class NFL's Most Impactful?

By Anthony WoodMay 19, 2022
Deshaun Watson
News

Texans Ex Deshaun Watson Admits Apology to Crying Massage Therapist

By Anthony WoodMay 18, 2022
Deshaun Watson
News

Former Texans QB Deshaun Watson to Meet With League On Potential Suspension

By Cole ThompsonMay 17, 2022