Texans Free Up Roster Space, Cut CB Jimmy Moreland
HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have cut cornerback Jimmy Moreland after one season. The news was first reported by Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson and later confirmed by a source close to the situation.
Moreland was claimed off waivers by the Texans last season following his release from the Washington Commanders. He played in seven games, primarily finding success on special teams while recording two tackles in coverage.
A seventh-round pick in 2019 out of James Madison, Moreland's career began with promising results. He carved out a starting role as the team's nickel defender as a rookie, recording 42 tackles, four pass breakups and a tackle for loss. The following season, he recorded 44 tackles, a pass deflection and an interception.
Moreland has recorded 88 tackles, two tackles for losses, five pass breakups, and an interception for his career. While a member of the Dukes' program, Moreland set a school record with 18 interceptions and six defensive touchdowns.
The Texans' secondary still is in need of work, but there's potential for stronger results this fall. Houston used the No. 3 pick on LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and added Sam Houston's Tristan McCollum and Memphis Jacobi Francis as undrafted free agents.
Prior to the draft, Houston agreed to terms with former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Steven Nelson on a two-year deal worth $10 million. Last season, he served as the Eagles' No. 2 corner opposite Pro Bowler Darius Slay in coverage.
Nelson started 16 games and recorded 50 tackles, seven pass deflections and an interception in coverage. Initially, a third-round pick out of Oregon State by the Kansas City Chiefs, Nelson has appeared in 98 games and tallied 59 pass deflections to go along with eight career interceptions.
The Texans also elected to re-sign versitile cornerback Desmond King on a two-year deal worth up to $7 million. King play both the boundary and the nickel last season but is expected to see most of his reps inside.
The Texans return to practice for voluntary OTAs on Tuesday, May 24.