Top Rookie Cornerbacks: Where’s Texans’ Derek Stingley?

Houston Texans’ first-round draft selection Derek Stingley, Jr. is ranked among the top cornerbacks in the 2022 rookie class.

While offense may get the headlines, defense wins championships.

The hallmark of nearly every successful football team is a defense that is solid at all three levels: the defensive front, the linebacker and the secondary.

Widely considered to be among the marquee positions on the gridiron, cornerbacks continue to be sought after, both in free agency and via the NFL Draft. The 2022 rookie class will feature four first-round cornerbacks, along with eight selected in the Top 50.

With a clear need in their defensive backfield, the Houston Texans selected Louisiana State cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr. third overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Prior to the draft, Stingley was consistently mentioned among [if not atop] the top cornerbacks in the class. As such, CBS Sports recently provided their rankings of this year’s draft class, with Stingley taking the honor of being the top cornerback among his peers.

CBS Sports Analysis:

1. Derek Stingley, Texans

Stingley was my No. 1 cornerback in the 2022 class. I just couldn't get that 2019 season as an 18-year-old in the SEC out of my head. Too dominant. While not as long as expected, at 6-0 and 190 pounds, Stingley has perfect size to match the vast majority of the elite receivers in the NFL today.

His genetics blessed him with Tesla-like acceleration out his breaks, rabbit-esque change-of-direction ability, and an on-field vertical like he's playing on a trampoline.

In Houston, Stingley will immediately assume No. 1 cornerback duties, and he's a rare cat in that he's prepared to handle those responsibilities out of the gate.

Stingley earned a starting job as a true freshman for the 2019 National Champion LSU Tigers. He led the team with six interceptions and earned more than 30 total tackles. Though injuries and coaching changes lessened his 2020 and 2021 productivity to a degree, he is still expected to be an elite-level pro in short order.

He has tremendous speed and solid lateral movement, which make him a nightmarish matchup for receivers. Stingley routinely matches his targets both step-for-step and in-and-out of breaks. He also possesses a great instinct for making plays on passes thrown in his direction. His skill set will undoubtedly make him a player to be watched throughout training camp, as well as the offseason.

In addition to his on-field prowess, Stingley seems destined for success by displaying maturity and humility beyond his years. His father, Derek Sr, was a veteran of both semi-pro, and the Arena Football League, where he also served as a coach. Stingley's grandfather, Darryl Stingley, was a wide receiver who played five seasons with the New England Patriots from 1973-1977.

Despite his impressive family legacy, Stingley is determined to make his own unique mark in the NFL. The process to do so begins this season by earning his reputation as the class of 2022’s top cornerback.