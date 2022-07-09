Texans 53-Man Roster Projection: Improved Offensive Weapons?

The Texans are hopeful their new offensive additions can provide stability for second-year quarterback Davis Mills.

HOUSTON -- Lovie Smith is hopefully the right answer as the fifth head coach in Houston Texans franchise history. Second-year quarterback Davis Mills is maybe the right option long-term in replacing former three-time Pro Bowl passer Deshaun Watson.

Of course, everything could blow up by midseason, forcing general manager Nick Caserio to head back to the drawing board in his quest to make the Texans better. At least on paper, the team should produce better results after back-to-back four-win campaigns.

Caserio's free-agent signings prove that Houston still is ways away from contending. Earlier this offseason, the second-year GM said that next year when the salary cap was in their favor, they'd look to be spenders. Following the draft, Texans have a young foundation that could provide upside with Mills under center and fix the woeful defense.

A look at TexansDaily.com's projection of the 53-man roster:

QUARTERBACK (2): Davis Mills, Kyle Allen

Mills is auditioning to be the starter past 2022 after his five-game surge to end the season. Allen is a stable backup who should at least push Mills in practice.

RUNNING BACK (5): Marlon Mack, Rex Burkhead, Dameon Pierce (R), Dare Ogunbowale, Andy Janovich (FB)

Both Smith and new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton said the team needs to be able to "run the football" after finishing with a franchise-worst 3.4 yards per attempt. Mack was a former 1,000-yard runner in Indianapolis while Piece is coming off a 13-touchdown campaign in Florida's backfield.

WIDE RECEIVER (5): Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins John Metchie III (R), Chris Conley, Davion Davis

Cooks was extended after trade rumors circled prior to the draft and should remain Mills' top option. Hamilton is high on Metchie's skills in the slot when healthy, stating he can "create his own yards once he gets the ball in his hands."

TIGHT END (4): Brevin Jordan, Pharaoh Brown, Antony Auclair, Teagan Quitoriano (R)

The Texans let Jordan Akins walk in free agency, meaning they trust Jordan as the new flex option entering Year 2. Brown will likely start as the team's traditional "Y" tight end, but keep an eye on Quitoriano by midseason due to his success as a run blocker.

OFFENSIVE LINE (9): Laremy Tunsil, Tytus Howard, Kenyon Green (R), A.J. Cann, Justin Britt, Charlie Heck, Justin McCray, Jimmy Morrissey, Austin Deculus (R)

By drafting Green 15th overall, the Texans now can move Howard back to his natural right tackle spot. Of course, the 2019 first-rounder could shift inside again if either Heck or Deculus make strides in George Warhop's power-heavy scheme.

DEFENSIVE LINE (9): Jonathan Greenard, Maliek Collins, Roy Lopez, Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison, Rasheem Green, Ross Blacklock, Thomas Booker (R), Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

Greenard is looking to become the first Texans defender to record 10-plus sacks in a season since J.J. Watt in 2018. Smith has talked about the importance of winning reps on the outside, so Caserio added four veteran defensive ends to strengthen the pass rush.

LINEBACKER (5): Christian Kirksey, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Christian Harris (R), Garret Wallow, Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Caserio said that Wallow has "done better than anyone on the team as far as when he's first walked in." Harris, the team's third-round pick from Alabama, also has worked first-team reps all spring at both outside linebacker spots.

CORNERBACK (6): Derek Stingley Jr.(R), Steven Nelson, Desmond King, Tavierre Thomas, Tremon Smith, Tristan McCollum (R)

At the combine, Smith said the defense needed to improve at cornerback after allowing "too many big plays." The Texans envision Stingley being the future top cover man, but also retained King and signed Nelson to platoon the other perimeter. Thomas, Houston's top defensive back, should be ready for another productive season in the nickel.

SAFETY (5): Eric Murray, Jalen Pitre (R) M.J. Stewart., Jonathan Owens, Terrance Brooks

Pitre, the Texans' second-round pick out of Baylor, already has cemented himself as the top safety following his All-American season in Waco. Smith also has been high on Owens since last season, calling him a "potential star in the making."

SPECIALISTS (3): Kicker - Ka'imi Fairbairn, Punter - Cam Johnston, Long Snapper - Jon Weeks

Unless Houston brings in competition to push Fairbairn — who made a career-low 78.9 percent of his kicks — nothing should change.