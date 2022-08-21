Davis Mills Remains Confident In Texans Offense Despite Preseason Struggles
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have looked prominent on the defensive side of the ball. Houston's defensive line has registered 11 sacks through the first two preseason games, while their defense as a whole has notched four takeaways.
Houston's defense is showing signs of becoming one of the league's best defensive teams entering the 2022 campaign. But the same cannot be said about the Texans' offense with Davis Mills under center.
"We have to continue building a rhythm out there and getting back comfortable playing in the pocket," Mills said following Houston's 24-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Friday. "It's just getting comfortable out there while taking advantage of all the live reps we have together."
Going back to the Texans' preseason victory over the New Orleans Saints, Mills has not looked the best. He has had one scoring drive over the previous two games while completing 65 percent of his pass attempts for 110 yards.
Mills' best drive of the preseason took place when he led the Texans to a 7-6 halftime lead over the Rams with less than a minute left in the first half. Mills completed four out his seven pass attempts, which led to him connecting with wideout Nico Collins for an 18-yard touchdown. The scoring drive ended a seven-play, 75-yard drive that took 39 seconds.
Mills isn't concerned about his offensive struggles through the first two preseason games. Mills mentioned during his post-game press conference that Houston has a lot more in their offensive repertoire they have not showcased during the preseason.
"I think we know better than anyone else," he said. "In the building, our guys have full confidence in what we’re capable of and we’re excited to get rolling with the season."
