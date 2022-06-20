Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio assured fans that the monster trade that sent Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns is not going to be overturned.

Rumors may be circulating about how and if the Cleveland Browns could back out of quarterback Deshaun Watson's record-setting contract, but as far as the Houston Texans are concerned, there's nothing to worry about.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio spoke to SportsRadio 610's Payne & Pendergast and assured fans that barring a "cyber attack," Watson's trade to the Browns isn't getting overturned.

"Unless there is somebody that is going to go in there overnight in a mask and try to get on a computer and may have a cyber attack or something like that, I'm not sure there’s anything that can be done there," Caserio said. "So, no different than a draft-day trade, even though it kind of happens more in real-time. You have an agreement in place, okay, you contact the league. We have a trade. We have an agreement. You sign the paperwork along, and everyone goes along their merry way."

Watson was traded to the Browns back in March with the two-time Pro Bowler heading to Cleveland along with a 2024 sixth-round pick. In exchange, the Texans acquired three first-round picks, one third-round pick, and two fourth-round picks.

Caserio insisted that unless NFL commissioner Roger Goodell suddenly identifies a loophole of some sort that they've missed - Watson's not coming back.

"So, unless I’m missing something, and unless Seth [Payne] calls Goodell and asks him for his interpretation and opinion, I would say that whatever trades have happened have happened. They’re in the past, and now we’re just focused on training camp and moving forward with the team."

The Browns subsequently signed Watson to an unprecedented fully-guaranteed five-year, $230 million deal that included a signing bonus just shy of $45 million.

The former first-round pick is currently facing 24 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault/misconduct on his part against massage therapists - with two further cases expected to be confirmed soon.

Watson continued to deny any wrongdoing in a recent press conference.

"I’ve never forced anyone," Watson said after the first day of mandatory mini-camp. "I never harassed anyone or I never disrespected anyone. I’ve never assaulted anyone. I’ve been saying it from the beginning and I’m going to continue to say it until the facts come out."