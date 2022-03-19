Skip to main content

Caserio Reveals How Watson Trade Affects Texans Draft

Following the trade that sent Deshaun Watson to the Browns, Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio speaks on the massive draft capital obtained from Cleveland.

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans' general manager Nick Caserio said it best: "there is never a dull moment in Houston sports." 

Friday afternoon, the Texans traded quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns. Watson demanded a trade from the organization in January of 2021. And after 14 months of negotiations, Caserio said it was time to find a solution.  

In exchange for the three-time Pro-Bowl player, the Texans received three first-round picks, which includes the No. 13 overall selection for the 2022 NFL Draft, a 2023 third-round pick and 2024 fourth-round selection. 

Houston obtained a massive haul of draft capital for their former franchise quarterback. And the result of each selection will be crucial in determining whether or not the Texans received fair value for Watson. 

"It's about bringing good players into your program," Caserio said at NRG Stadium on Saturday. "Regardless of how good the player is in college, they are all starting from scratch once they reach the NFL.

"It's about how quickly they can get up to speed with what you are going to ask for them to do on the football field and how well they play." 

USATSI_13694074

Deshaun Watson

USATSI_11776618

Deshaun Watson

USATSI_15203133

Deshaun Watson

The Texans did not receive a player in exchange for Watson. According to Caserio, other than getting three first-round picks, everything else was speculations in terms of acquiring a player in a deal

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

nick watson

Texans GM Caserio on Deshaun Trade: 'The Right Time'

Nick Caserio said that Friday was the right time to finally move off of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson

By Cole Thompson14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago
USATSI_13694074
Play

Texans GM Nick Caserio: Deshaun Watson Trade 'The Right Move'

Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio spoke on the blockbuster deal that sent Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns

By Matt Galatzan3 hours ago
3 hours ago
nfl 2022 top 5 draft
Play

New Texans Mock Draft: How Houston Builds in Post-Deshaun Watson Era

With Deshaun Watson officially off the roster, here's an updated look at what the Houston Texans could do in the draft

By Cole Thompson19 hours ago
19 hours ago

By sending Watson to the Browns, the Texans became the third team in the common draft era to trade a player for three first-round picks. In 1989, the Dallas Cowboys became the last team to accomplish the feat. 

The Cowboys sent All-Pro running back Herschel Walker to the Minnesota Vikings for eight draft picks and five players. But it was the three first-rounders the Cowboys received from the Vikings that led to Dallas building a dynasty during the 1990s. 

One of the Cowboys' first-round selections resulted in Hall-of-Fame running back Emmitt Smith. As a league MVP in 1993, Smith played arguably the most vital role in helping the Cowboys win three Super Bowl titles during the decade. 

"Our job is to know as many players as possible from the top to the bottom," Caserio said. "As we go to set the board in each draft, we will try to pick good players that we think are going to fit the program. Good players that will give us the best opportunity moving forward." 

Nick Caserio

Nick Caserio

Nick Caserio

Nick Caserio

Nick Caserio

Nick Caserio

Caserio understands that building through the draft will take time, and success for the franchise following Watson's departure will not come imminently.

Houston's scouting department has worked extremely hard in the weeks leading up to this year's draft. And Caserio is confident that the Texans' scouting department will maximize each pick to its full potential. 

nick watson
News

Texans GM Caserio on Deshaun Trade: 'The Right Time'

By Cole Thompson14 minutes ago
USATSI_13694074
News

Texans GM Nick Caserio: Deshaun Watson Trade 'The Right Move'

By Matt Galatzan3 hours ago
nfl 2022 top 5 draft
News

New Texans Mock Draft: How Houston Builds in Post-Deshaun Watson Era

By Cole Thompson19 hours ago
nick deshaun clutchpoints
News

Addition by Subtraction: With Deshaun Departed, Texans Now Belong to Nick Caserio

By Cole Thompson21 hours ago
USATSI_11776618
News

Texans to Host Deshaun Watson's Browns In 2022

By Coty M. Davis22 hours ago
Browns-Deshaun-Watson clutch
News

Deshaun Watson Gets New $230 Million Contract In Trade from Texans to Browns

By Cole Thompson22 hours ago
USATSI_15341210
News

The Disappointing Legacy Of Deshaun Watson

By Anthony Wood22 hours ago
USATSI_15203133
News

Dawg Pound Deshaun Watson: Texans QB Shares Thoughts On Trade

By Cole Thompson23 hours ago